Shahzoda Muhammedova's beautiful seaside look captures fans' attention

Actress and designer Shahzoda Muhammedova has posted new photos and videos from her vacation in Turkey on her social media page.

She had previously shared with her followers that she was traveling with her children. This time, the actress's look against the backdrop of the sea caught the attention of many.

Followers noted in the comments how her outfit harmonized with the scenery. Warm remarks were left under the photos.

In her post, Shahzoda Muhammedova wrote about feeling and enjoying nature.

"Water, earth, sky, this is a very magical world. A lifetime is not enough to explore it. One must simply enjoy it... enjoy it," she commented.

The content the actress is posting from her vacation in Turkey is being followed by her fans.