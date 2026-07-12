Luke Riley records first-round knockout at UFC 329 (video)

The undefeated Luke Riley secured another convincing victory at UFC 329. He knocked out Kai Kamaka in the first round, bringing his professional record to 14-0.

This result marks Riley's third win in the UFC. For Kamaka, it is his first loss since returning to the promotion.

The fight did not even last five minutes

Although Kai Kamaka has experience competing in major promotions, he was unable to control the pace of the fight this time.

Luke Riley increased the pressure in the very first round and delivered the decisive blow. Kamaka could not continue after the strikes, and the referee stopped the contest.

Riley's record improves further

After this victory, Luke Riley's overall record is:

14 wins;

0 losses.

In the UFC, he has fought three times and won all three bouts.

Kamaka loses for the first time since his return

For Kai Kamaka, this result marks the eighth defeat of his career.

His current professional record is:

18 wins;

8 losses;

1 draw.

Kamaka had hoped for good results after his return to the UFC, but he was stopped in the first round against Riley.

Bigger challenges await Riley

Undefeated in 14 fights, Luke Riley is becoming one of the most promising fighters in the division.

The knockout victory at UFC 329 has brought him closer to higher-ranked opponents. There is now great interest in who the promotion will match against the undefeated fighter next.