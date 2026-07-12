2026 World Cup: A historic clash between Lionel Messi and England

The football world is on the verge of witnessing one of the most anticipated and sensational matches of the 2026 World Cup. In the semi-finals, Argentina will face England. This match is significant not only for a place in the final but also as a historic event in the career of the legendary Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old forward has never faced the "Three Lions" in an official match throughout his long and illustrious career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Argentina reached the final four after defeating Switzerland 3:1 in extra time in the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi is currently leading the top scorers' list in this tournament with 8 goals. According to Goal.com, this match in Atlanta will be the most serious test for England under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel. Experts note that even though Messi is aging, his influence on the pitch remains immense.

The balance between genius and tactical weakness

BBC expert Micah Richards believes that stopping Messi is an almost impossible task. He notes that although the Argentine star does not run much on the pitch, he is peerless in finding the right spot and deciding the outcome of a situation. "His aura cannot be compared to any other player. Messi appears in unexpected spaces and changes the fate of the game with a single move. He has a personality that defines the character of the game, just like Jude Bellingham," says Richards.

However, former England captain Wayne Rooney also pointed out the weaknesses in Messi's game. According to him, Messi does not help his team defensively, and this could play into England's hands. "He doesn't track back, which is a tactical disadvantage for Argentina. English defenders must not lose focus for a second and must maintain proper communication," added Rooney.

The England national team, led by Thomas Tuchel, has stood out in this tournament with its disciplined play. Chris Sutton believes that although Argentina is the reigning world champion, the current squad cannot be called invincible. If the English players can overcome the psychological pressure of Messi, they have a good chance of reaching the final.

This match is expected to be a true festival for football fans around the world. On one side, the experienced and still dangerous Lionel Messi, and on the other, England, filled with a new generation of stars. The winner of this historic match will earn the right to compete for the main trophy of the 2026 World Cup.