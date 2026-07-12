2026 World Cup: A historic clash between Lionel Messi and England

·37·Sport
2026 World Cup: A historic clash between Lionel Messi and England

The football world is on the verge of witnessing one of the most anticipated and sensational matches of the 2026 World Cup. In the semi-finals, Argentina will face England. This match is significant not only for a place in the final but also as a historic event in the career of the legendary Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old forward has never faced the "Three Lions" in an official match throughout his long and illustrious career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Argentina reached the final four after defeating Switzerland 3:1 in extra time in the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi is currently leading the top scorers' list in this tournament with 8 goals. According to Goal.com, this match in Atlanta will be the most serious test for England under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel. Experts note that even though Messi is aging, his influence on the pitch remains immense.

The balance between genius and tactical weakness

BBC expert Micah Richards believes that stopping Messi is an almost impossible task. He notes that although the Argentine star does not run much on the pitch, he is peerless in finding the right spot and deciding the outcome of a situation. "His aura cannot be compared to any other player. Messi appears in unexpected spaces and changes the fate of the game with a single move. He has a personality that defines the character of the game, just like Jude Bellingham," says Richards.

However, former England captain Wayne Rooney also pointed out the weaknesses in Messi's game. According to him, Messi does not help his team defensively, and this could play into England's hands. "He doesn't track back, which is a tactical disadvantage for Argentina. English defenders must not lose focus for a second and must maintain proper communication," added Rooney.

The England national team, led by Thomas Tuchel, has stood out in this tournament with its disciplined play. Chris Sutton believes that although Argentina is the reigning world champion, the current squad cannot be called invincible. If the English players can overcome the psychological pressure of Messi, they have a good chance of reaching the final.

This match is expected to be a true festival for football fans around the world. On one side, the experienced and still dangerous Lionel Messi, and on the other, England, filled with a new generation of stars. The winner of this historic match will earn the right to compete for the main trophy of the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel MessiArgentinaАнглияЖаҳон ЧемпионатиФутбол
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek Boxing Dominance in Jakarta: Most Boxers Reach the Semifinals!Uzbek Boxing Dominance in Jakarta: Most Boxers Reach the Semifinals!Today, 14:05Jude Bellingham's goal and the 'spidercam' controversy: FIFA responds to Norway's protestsJude Bellingham's goal and the 'spidercam' controversy: FIFA responds to Norway's protestsToday, 13:56Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"Today, 13:30Erling Haaland shares his thoughts after a painful loss to EnglandErling Haaland shares his thoughts after a painful loss to EnglandToday, 13:29“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s return“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s returnToday, 13:24UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?Today, 13:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan