UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?

At the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC 329 event concluded with the organization announcing the best fighters and bonus recipients of the night. Once again, significant rewards were handed out for the Fight of the Night and the most impressive performances.

Additionally, several fighters who secured early finishes were awarded extra prize money.

What was the Fight of the Night?

According to the UFC leadership, Brandon Royval and Lone Kavana was named the Fight of the Night at UFC 329.

This intense battle was rated by fans and experts as one of the most exciting bouts of the tournament.

Who received the Performance of the Night bonuses?

Two athletes were specially recognized for their standout performances during the event.

Fighters who earned the performance bonus:

Paddy Pimblett;

Bobby King.

They received an additional bonus $100,000 USD on top of their guaranteed purse.

Rewards for early finishes

There was another incentive for UFC 329 participants.

According to organizational rules:

those who finished the fight early;

and passed the weigh-in ceremony without issues

each athlete $25,000 USD received an additional bonus.

UFC 329 was a memorable event

UFC 329 in Las Vegas will be remembered not only for its intense fights but also for a series of sensational results.

The bonuses announced at the end of the event once again confirmed that the activity in the octagon and the efforts of fighters who put on a great show for the fans were duly rewarded.