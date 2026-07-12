UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?

·37·Sport
UFC 329 Best Performers Revealed: Who Earned Performance Bonuses?

At the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC 329 event concluded with the organization announcing the best fighters and bonus recipients of the night. Once again, significant rewards were handed out for the Fight of the Night and the most impressive performances.

Additionally, several fighters who secured early finishes were awarded extra prize money.

What was the Fight of the Night?

According to the UFC leadership, Brandon Royval and Lone Kavana was named the Fight of the Night at UFC 329.

This intense battle was rated by fans and experts as one of the most exciting bouts of the tournament.

Who received the Performance of the Night bonuses?

Two athletes were specially recognized for their standout performances during the event.

Fighters who earned the performance bonus:

  • Paddy Pimblett;

  • Bobby King.

They received an additional bonus $100,000 USD on top of their guaranteed purse.

Rewards for early finishes

There was another incentive for UFC 329 participants.

According to organizational rules:

  • those who finished the fight early;

  • and passed the weigh-in ceremony without issues

each athlete $25,000 USD received an additional bonus.

UFC 329 was a memorable event

UFC 329 in Las Vegas will be remembered not only for its intense fights but also for a series of sensational results.

The bonuses announced at the end of the event once again confirmed that the activity in the octagon and the efforts of fighters who put on a great show for the fans were duly rewarded.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"Lionel Messi ahead of the match against England: "This team never stops believing"Today, 13:30Erling Haaland shares his thoughts after a painful loss to EnglandErling Haaland shares his thoughts after a painful loss to EnglandToday, 13:29“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s return“Conor defeated Conor”: Makhachev gives a sharp assessment of McGregor’s returnToday, 13:24Jude Bellingham's Heroics: England Advance to World Cup Semi-FinalsJude Bellingham's Heroics: England Advance to World Cup Semi-FinalsToday, 13:18Umar Nurmagomedov reacts sharply to conflict with DvalishviliUmar Nurmagomedov reacts sharply to conflict with DvalishviliToday, 13:08McGregor's Return Ends in Disaster: All Results from UFC 329McGregor's Return Ends in Disaster: All Results from UFC 329Today, 13:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan