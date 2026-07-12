Shooting at basketball tournament claims life of famous athlete

A basketball tournament held in New York, USA, ended in a tragic incident. On the night of July 10, American basketball player Kayna Rochford was killed in a shooting that occurred during a break between games. According to police reports, New York Post reported.

Law enforcement officials stated that the 35-year-old athlete died at the scene after being shot in the head. Preliminary information suggests the shooting followed an altercation between Rochford and another man. Two other individuals were also injured in the incident; they were taken to the hospital, where doctors describe their condition as stable.

According to the publication, Kayna Rochford was one of the brightest and most talented basketball players at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He was shot in the head at approximately 10:30 PM local time during the Kingdome Basketball Tournament held at the Martin Luther King residential complex on Lenox Avenue.

According to a neighbor, Rochford grew up in a family with two sons and one daughter. His parents had moved to the USA from Trinidad several years ago.

New York City Council member Zohran Mamdani strongly condemned the murder and expressed his condolences to Rochford's family on the social network X. In his statement, he emphasized that such senseless violence has no place in society.

Throughout his career, Kayna Rochford represented a number of foreign clubs. In particular, he played as a professional basketball player in the Netherlands, Israel, France, Switzerland, Great Britain and other countries.