Thomas Tuchel clarifies why Declan Rice was substituted

After England's hard-fought victory over Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals, one question was on everyone's mind: why did key starter Declan Rice leave the pitch at halftime? Head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that this unexpected decision was driven not only by tactical adjustments but also by serious concerns regarding the player's health. This is reported by Goal.com.

In the match held in Miami, England won 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals. However, with Norway leading 1-0 at the break, Tuchel decided to substitute the Arsenal midfielder. The decision caught many by surprise, as Rice is considered one of the most consistent players in the team's midfield.

Tactical changes and the Florida heat

According to Goal.com, Thomas Tuchel explained the decision by citing the extreme heat and humidity in Florida. The coach noted that the players were physically struggling due to the sweltering conditions. While Ezri Konsa faced issues with muscle tightness, Tuchel aimed to increase attacking intensity regarding Declan Rice.

At halftime, Tuchel changed the game system by bringing on attacking players like Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze. "We made this decision while trailing 1-0, and I didn't change my mind even after we equalized. It was necessary to send an aggressive signal to the team. We needed to operate closer to the opponent's penalty area," the German manager said.

However, tactics were not the only reason. Declan Rice had been dealing with health issues prior to this crucial clash. He missed two consecutive days of training due to illness and had not fully recovered by match day. Tuchel admitted he knew in advance that the player would not be able to maintain a high tempo for 90 minutes.

Strategy for managing substitutions

According to the coach, he tried to save substitution opportunities, considering the possibility of the match going into extra time (120 minutes). If Rice had fatigued in the middle of the second half, it would have forced a substitution and limited the coach's options late in the game. Therefore, the halftime change was deemed the most strategic move.

Now, England awaits a semi-final showdown against Argentina, led by Lionel Messi. Ahead of this crucial encounter, the team will travel to Kansas City. Tuchel stated he would reduce training intensity to aid player recovery, with a primary focus on improving the physical condition of leaders like Declan Rice.

The victory, secured thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace, undoubtedly gives the English side a psychological advantage. However, having a defensive midfielder like Declan Rice fully fit for the match against Argentina will be decisive for England's path to the final.