The England national team secured a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after a hard-fought victory over Norway in the quarter-finals. In the match held at the Miami stadium, England's star player Jude Bellingham once again stepped up to lead his team out of a difficult situation. This victory sets up a high-stakes semi-final clash against Argentina for the "Three Lions." This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The game started with an unexpected scenario. Although England controlled possession, the sweltering heat of South Florida significantly impacted the players' movements. According to Goal.com, Norway managed to open the scoring in the 36th minute. After an Andreas Schjelderup cross, the ball unexpectedly hit the post and found the back of the net. Erling Haaland and his teammates were a bit lucky in this situation.

Bellingham's "masterclass" and VAR decisions

Just before the end of the first half, Jude Bellingham took center stage. Following an Anthony Gordon pass, he controlled the ball skillfully and fired a precise shot into the bottom corner with his weaker foot. The second half continued with dramatic events. Although Norway's Torbjorn Heggem scored from a corner kick, the VAR system disallowed the goal because Erling Haaland had pushed a defender.

With no winner decided in regulation time, the teams headed to extra time. Jude Bellingham made his mark once again. After the goalkeeper saved a shot from Morgan Rogers, Bellingham was the quickest to react and scored the winning goal. England's defensive line, particularly Dan Burn, played reliably in the remaining minutes to preserve the lead.

Thomas Tuchel's dissatisfaction

Despite the victory, England head coach Thomas Tuchel did not hide his dissatisfaction after the game. The German tactician described his team's performance as "technically poor" and emphasized that he expected more from his players. While the result was important for Tuchel, he expressed serious concerns regarding the style of play and discipline on the pitch.

Nevertheless, the most important thing for England is the result. The team will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-final in Atlanta. This match is expected to be a real celebration for football fans around the world. Jude Bellingham has already become England's true leader in this tournament.