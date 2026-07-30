Alonso Clears Out Chelsea Squad: Record Signing and Star Exits

As the start of the new Premier League season approaches, major changes are in the air at London club Chelsea. The club management has set a goal to significantly trim the squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Citing the authoritative Evening Standard, Zamin.uz details the sharp turn in the Blues' transfer policy, the squad clear-out, and head coach Xabi Alonso's plans.

Purchases and Revenue Balance: Record Spending and Huge Profits

In the current summer transfer window, Chelsea has once again splashed out huge funds on new players. Recorded as the most expensive signing in club history £117 million Morgan Rogers was acquired for this amount. This transfer demonstrates that the London club's ambitions remain high.

At the same time, the club is successfully managing to maintain financial balance. Through the transfers of Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella, and Tyreik George, the club £120 millionmanaged to earn over. Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho was loaned to Aston Villa for £43 million with an obligation to buy, guaranteeing further income in the future.

New Targets and the "Great Clear-Out"

Chelsea is not done with new signings yet. The squad is expected to be bolstered soon by experienced players Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck. These two players are believed to bring necessary experience and stability to the team.

However, according to the Evening Standard, the club will focus primarily on parting ways with players for the rest of the transfer window. Optimizing the squad and reducing the wage bill have become top priorities.

Candidates for Departure and Xabi Alonso's Philosophy

The list of players who could leave the team is quite long, featuring names like Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, and even Pedro Neto.

The main mastermind behind these bold decisions is head coach Xabi Alonso. The Spanish specialist does not need a massive squad. This is because Chelsea is not participating in European competitions this season, meaning a lighter fixture list allows them to achieve their goals with fewer players.

Xabi Alonso commented on the situation as follows:

— We understand that some changes will still happen. We need to be flexible and act quickly. Most importantly, we have a clear vision and a definite plan. Perhaps our squad will change again before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea's Summer Transfer Stats

Aspect / Metric Details Record signing Morgan Rogers (£117m) Total revenue £120m+ (Santos, Cucurella, George) Garnacho transfer £43m (loan with obligation to buy) Potential signings Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck Candidates for exit N. Jackson, P. Neto, T. Chalobah, M. Guiu, L. Delap Head coach Xabi Alonso Key factor No European competition participation

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Do you think Chelsea's management is making the right decision by selling players like Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto? Does the team need veterans like Henderson and Welbeck? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!