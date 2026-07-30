Huawei is preparing to present the new MateBook Pro S laptop

The well-known technology brand Huawei showcased its new flagship laptop — the MateBook Pro S model — ahead of the official presentation. According to ixbt.com, this device is generating great interest in the technology market due to its advanced technical specifications, ultra-lightweight body, and unique camera system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

One of the key noteworthy aspects is that the laptop weighs a mere 798 grams. This indicator is considered one of the best results on the market for devices with a 14-inch screen diagonal. For example, experts were amazed that this new product is a full 35 percent lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Air model.

Kirin processor and performance

The device is equipped with the latest generation Kirin XE90 processor, which provides high computing power and energy efficiency. The platform's capabilities are expected to show high results in handling daily complex tasks and working with professional software.

A wide range of choices has been created for buyers, and the laptop will be available in versions with 16 GB or 32 GB of RAM. Fast SSD drives starting from 512 GB in capacity are installed as permanent storage. Additionally, two USB-C ports are provided to meet the needs of modern users.

Why does the laptop have three cameras?

One of the most mysterious and important features of the device is its camera assembly. In addition to the usual single front camera, two more cameras are placed on the back side of the lid. For now, complete information about the exact purpose and features of these cameras has not been provided.

According to most analysts, these additional modules could be a complex imaging system working together with a depth sensor or LiDAR. The practical convenience and functionality of this technical solution will be clarified in the coming days.

Huawei is expected to offer five different color options for the new MateBook Pro S. The full presentation event, where all technical details, pricing, and release date of the device are planned to be announced, is scheduled for August 5 of this year.