A massive event has shaken the European football transfer market: Manchester City and England national team long-time leader, renowned center-back John Stones is unexpectedly moving to the Italian Serie A. As unanimously confirmed by prominent insiders and the Italian press, the 32-year-old defender has reached an agreement with Milan club Inter.

Zamin.uz presents all financial and organizational details of this sensational transfer.

Contract Details and Salary: Inter's Clever Move

According to famous transfer expert Nicolò Schira, all comprehensive issues regarding the deal have been fully resolved. John Stones is joining the Milan club as a free agent . This means Inter will not pay a single euro to Manchester City for one of Guardiola's team's most reliable defenders. This is assessed as another huge success for the Milan giant's management in the transfer market.

According to sources, the parties have agreed on a long-term contract spanning until the summer of 2028 , meaning 4 years. The experienced defender's annual salary in Milan will be approximately 4.5 million euros (excluding taxes). This salary is considered a very reasonable figure by Serie A standards for a player of Stones's stature.

Medical Examination and Official Signature: Today is the Decisive Day

Stones joining the Nerazzurri camp is only a matter of time. According to information received, the English footballer will arrive in Milan in the coming hours and undergo the planned medical examination. If no unexpected medical issues are detected, John Stones will sign an official contract with the Serie A giant on the very same day. The club's official statement is expected to be released shortly.

The Legendary Era at Manchester City': Loss or New Challenge?

John Stones's departure is assessed as a major loss for Manchester City. The defender honorably defended the colors of the Citizens for exactly ten years . He was one of the most vital components of Guardiola's system and won every possible trophy with the team.

Stones's Triumphant Path at City:

UEFA Champions League Winner (1 time);

English Premier League Champion (6 times).

For Inter, however, Stones's arrival strengthens the defensive line with experience and composure. His ball-playing ability and tactical awareness are believed to fit Simone Inzaghi's playing style ideally.

John Stones's Transfer to Inter: Key Facts

Parameter Details New Club Inter Milan (Italy) Former Club Manchester City (England) Transfer Type Free Agent Contract Duration Until Summer 2028 (4 Years) Annual Salary ~€4.5M Age 32 Years Old Source Italian Press and Nicolò Schira

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Do you think Guardiola can find a defender to replace Stones? Can John Stones achieve the same success in Italy as he did at Manchester City? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!