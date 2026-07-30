Captain of the Uzbekistan national team and top scorer of the Turkish Süper Lig Eldor Shomurodov's career has sparked renewed discussions. His former Rostov teammate, former Russian footballer Arseniy Logashov, emphasized that the Uzbek striker is an ideal candidate for Russia's most famous club, Spartak Moscow.

Zamin.uz presents an analysis of Logashov's views and Shomurodov's recent phenomenal achievements.

Arseniy Logashov: "Shomurodov is a fully formed and mature player"

Arseniy Logashov Eldor Shomurodovdescribed as a forward capable of strengthening the squad of any team in the Russian Premier League. In his opinion, Shomurodov is currently at his prime athletic age and has reached the peak of his career.

"Shomurodov can certainly strengthen Spartak. He is a forward needed by any team in the Russian Premier League. If Eldor were on the transfer market now, suitors would immediately line up for him. He is in his prime athletic age. He is no longer that young forward from Rostov, but a fully formed, mature player," Logashov said.

The former footballer also added that Eldor's experience in Italy and Turkey has elevated him to a new level: "In Italy and Turkey, Eldor was taught how to play real big-time football."

Istanbul Benefice and Süper Lig Top Scorer

Eldor Shomurodov's move to Turkey became a new and most successful chapter in his career. In the summer of 2025, Istanbul Başakşehirthe striker on loan fully demonstrated his skills across all competitions.

His statistics in Turkey are impressive:

In all tournaments: 44 matches.

Goals: 23.

Assists: 6.

Shomurodov finished the season as the Süper Lig top scorer, which forced the Turkish club to permanently sign the Uzbek striker during the summer 2026 transfer window. Logashov noted that this experience made Eldor a much stronger player than during his time in the Russian championship.

Super Goal at World Cup 2026 and History at Rostov

Shomurodov also participated successfully with the Uzbekistan national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 31-year-old forward's goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo was recognized as one of the two best goals of the tournament, proving his world-class skill once again.

As a reminder, Shomurodov is well known to Russian Premier League fans. He played for Rostov from 2017 to 2020. During his time with Rostov, the Uzbek striker played a total of 91 matches, scored 18 goals, and was named the league's best player in August 2019. Later, he also gained experience playing for Italian clubs Genoa, Roma, Spezia, and Cagliari.

Key Facts About Eldor Shomurodov's Career

Club / Team Period Matches Goals Assists Stats / Awards Rostov (Russia) 2017–2020 91 18 - RPL Player of the Month (August 2019) Genoa (Italy) 2020–2021 31 8 - - Roma (Italy) 2021–2023 61 7 - - Istanbul Başakşehir (Turkey) 2025– 44* 23* 6* Turkish Süper Lig Top Scorer (*loan period) Uzbekistan NT - - - - Participant of World Cup 2026, author of one of the finest goals of World Cup 2026

Discussions regarding the sensational return to Russia of Turkish Süper Lig top scorer and World Cup star Eldor Shomurodov are at the center of attention for all football fans.

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Do you think it would be the right decision for Eldor Shomurodov to return to Spartak Moscow or another Russian powerhouse club? Or should he stay in Turkey and continue his success in Europe? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!