Drama in the USA: Liverpool edge past Wrexham with narrow win

·49·Sport
Drama in the USA: Liverpool edge past Wrexham with narrow win

While the transfer market in London heats up, across the ocean in the United States, Liverpool continue their preparations for the new season. In a historic fixture in the Bronx, the Merseysiders squared off against ambitious Welsh side Wrexham. Though it was a friendly match, the atmosphere in the stadium and the battle on the pitch were as intense as a real competitive game.

Zamin.uz reports on this narrow victory, match details, and the team's upcoming start in the Premier League.

1. Breaking the ice: 17-year-old Ngumoha's historic goal for Liverpool

The match was not easy for Liverpool. Wrexham – owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and gaining worldwide fame – put up a worthy fight against the giants. As the end of regular time approached, the score remained opening.

However, the drama unfolded in the 75th minute. Young and talented forward Rio Ngumoha (recently transferred from the Chelsea academy) scored his first goal in a Merseysider shirt. This single goal gave the Reds a narrow 1-0 victory and sent the stadium into raptures.

Ngumohas's goal not only brought victory but also further solidified confidence in his bright future. Journalists have rated his performance as "mature and professional".

2. Premier League kickoff: First opponent of the new season confirmed

This friendly match was an important stage of pre-season preparation for Liverpool. Now the team turns its full attention to the new English Premier League season.

For the record, Liverpool will start their Premier League campaign with a tough match against Newcastle United. This crucial encounter August 23 is scheduled to take place. Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the new coaching staff and the renewed squad in official matches.

Match protocol and key facts

Aspect / Detail

Details

Competition

Friendly match

Venue

Bronx, New York (USA)

Date

July 30, 2026

Host

Liverpool FC (England)

Guest

Wrexham AFC (Wales)

Score

1:0

Goal

Rio Ngumoha, 75' (debut goal)

Next official match

Premier League, Matchday 1: vs Newcastle (August 23)

Football fans should not miss this analytical article about Liverpool's victory in America and the young talent's goal.

Share this hot article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football community groups!

Do you think 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha will secure a spot in Liverpool's starting lineup this season? How will the team's Premier League opener against Newcastle end? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

LiverpoolWrexhamRio NgumohaChelseaNewcastle United
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