Who Will Real Madrid Sacrifice to Register Rodri and Diomande?

Real Madrid are very active in the transfer market, but they are now facing a serious problem. The club wants to sign talented players like Rodri and Ousmane Diomande, but there is no free space in the team's main squad to register them in La Liga. According to COPE, the club's management is forced to look into parting ways with at least two players. This is becoming a real headache for the Madrid giants, as none of the current players want to leave the team.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about this transfer problem, candidates for departure, and the players' stances.

La Liga Squad Full: Players Do Not Want to Leave

Currently, Real Madrid's 25-man main squad limit for La Liga is completely full. To register Rodri and Diomande, the "royal club" is forced to part ways with at least two existing players in the squad.

According to sources, the main factor complicating the situation is the players' reluctance to leave. Not a single player in the squad has expressed an intention to leave the Madrid club and wants to fight for their place. This created an unexpected problem for the club management at the end of the transfer window.

Who is Close to Transfer? Candidates and Their Positions

According to COPE, two young talents — Raúl Asencio and Gonzalo García — are mentioned as the candidates closest to leaving the club. Franco Mastantuono's name has also been mentioned, but since he is currently registered with the reserve team, he does not directly affect the first-team limit.

The positions of the transfer candidates are as follows:

Raúl Asencio: He does not even want to listen to offers from other clubs. He has decided to stay in Madrid, prove his capabilities to the new coaching staff, and secure a spot in the squad.

Gonzalo García: He is a bit more flexible regarding a transfer. He is ready to consider the option of moving to English Premier League side Fulham. However, he is not rushing and wants to wait and see how the negotiations between the clubs conclude.

What Will Happen to the New Signings?

Recall that earlier reports circulated that Real Madrid had fully agreed on personal terms with Rodri and was also on the verge of finalizing the transfer of Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande. These transfers are considered important for the club's future plans, but if the registration problem is not resolved, their realization could remain in question.

Transfer Situation at Real Madrid

Criterion Details La Liga Limit 25 (Full) Required Free Space At least 2 Main Candidates (Inbound) Rodri (personal terms agreed), Ousmane Diomande (close) Potential Departures Raúl Asencio, Gonzalo García Main Problem Players Do Not Want to Leave Main Source COPE

Send this important transfer news to your friends and football fans!

This transfer drama at the Madrid giants and the fate of the young talents are at the center of attention for all football enthusiasts.

In your opinion, which players should Real sacrifice for Rodri and Diomande? Should Raúl Asencio stay or be sold? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Share this hot article so they don't miss it!