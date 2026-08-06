Bruno Guimarães Expected to Move from Newcastle United to Arsenal

Arsenal, the current champions of the English Premier League, are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães as they look to strengthen their squad. The transfer fee is expected to be around £75 million ($101 million), and the deal is causing a major stir in the football world. According to Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, former Newcastle United star Chris Waddle explained the reasons behind the potential transfer in an interview in partnership with BetBrain. Waddle believes the appeal of the London club, the chance to compete for trophies and the financial terms have had a decisive influence on the 28-year-old’s choice.

Changes at Newcastle and the decision to leave

Bruno Guimarães moved to St James’ Park in the winter transfer window of 2022. During his four and a half years with the team, he made 195 appearances and even wore the captain’s armband. In 2025, he won the League Cup and played a leading role for the Magpies in the Champions League.

However, major changes are taking place at the Tyneside club in 2026. Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left the team for substantial fees, while head coach Eddie Howe has also departed. As the team’s foundations begin to crumble, Guimarães appears eager to become part of this mass exodus.

The main reasons behind the transfer

Chris Waddle stated that several serious factors had changed the player’s mind. First, there is the opportunity to win the Premier League, the Champions League and other prestigious trophies.

The chance to win the English Premier League and the Champions League

The convenience of living in London and easier flights to Brazil

A much more financially rewarding new contract

Uncertainty surrounding Newcastle’s future

Waddle also added that the player would benefit financially, and that at the age of 28 or 29 he still has the opportunity to perform at the highest level for another two or three years. In addition, travelling to and from London for Brazil national team duty is considerably more convenient than from Newcastle, which is another important factor.

In conclusion, after seeing where Newcastle’s future was heading, Guimarães could not turn down an offer from a top club such as Arsenal. The midfielder is now preparing to take the next major step in his career.