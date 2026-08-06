Galatasaray Offer €35 Million for Rafael Leão

·50·Sport
Galatasaray Offer €35 Million for Rafael Leão

The Turkish club Galatasaray has sent its first official offer for Milan forward Rafael Leão. According to GOAL.com, the Istanbul giants announced they were ready to pay €35 million for the Portuguese player, but Milan's management deemed the amount insufficient and rejected the bid. This was reported by GOAL.com.

The sides had held preliminary talks in recent days. Galatasaray then officially contacted Milan by email and submitted an offer to purchase the player outright. While a loan deal with an option to buy had previously been considered, Galatasaray is now taking a firm step toward a permanent transfer.

Milan's Asking Price and Club Position

The Italian club's management, particularly owner Gerry Cardinale, is not opposed to selling the player. However, the Rossoneri are demanding at least €50 million for their No. 10. As a result, Galatasaray's €35 million offer was immediately rejected.

It has emerged that Rafael Leão recently also rejected an offer from another Turkish club, Fenerbahçe. He was not convinced by the club's sporting project. At present, Galatasaray is the only leading contender seeking to sign the Portuguese winger.

Further Talks and Expected Next Steps

Galatasaray's management is holding internal discussions after receiving positive signals from the player and learning that he is open to the transfer. The Turkish club is expected to return to the negotiating table with Milan with a new offer within the next few hours.

According to sources, Galatasaray could raise its next offer to around €40 million. Nevertheless, Milan's firm €50 million demand remains the key factor that will determine the transfer's final outcome.

Rafael LeãoGalatasarayMilanTransferFootball
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