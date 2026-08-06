What Harry Kane Must Do to Become a Bayern Legend Explained

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What Harry Kane Must Do to Become a Bayern Legend Explained

It has been discussed what Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane must do to make his time in Germany even more remarkable and join the ranks of the club’s legends. Although the England captain has become a fan favourite in Munich, questions remain about what else he needs to reach the level of greats such as Oliver Kahn, Franz Beckenbauer, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribéry. Goal.com reports this.

According to GOAL, renowned German football figure Dietmar Hamann shared his thoughts on the English striker’s future at Bayern and his place in the club’s history. The pundit said Kane feels very comfortable in Munich and that his family is also happy with life in Germany.

New Contract and Joining the Legends

Harry Kane left Tottenham in the summer of 2023 as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and moved to Germany. At Bayern Munich, he ended his long wait for major trophies, winning league titles and cups in domestic competitions. Although only 12 months remain on his current contract, the two sides are reportedly close to agreeing a new deal.

Hamann believes that if Kane indicates he wants to stay, Bayern’s leadership will do everything possible to extend his contract. The striker, who has scored 85 goals for England to set a historic record, is not expected to be planning a return to the Premier League. If he plays several more seasons in Munich, there is little doubt he will become one of the legends who leave an indelible mark on the club’s history.

Harry KaneBayern MunichMunichBundesligaFootball
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