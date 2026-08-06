Ultra-Resilient Sensors Began Shipping for Russian Nuclear Power Plants

Rosel, a holding company of Russia’s Rostec state corporation, has delivered the first batch of Vulkan magnetic-contact sensors for nuclear power plants to the customer. According to ixbt.com, these devices are designed for high-pressure steam pipeline systems and can operate continuously even in the most demanding conditions. Ixbt.com reports that.

These hermetically sealed sensors are installed inside steam pipeline valves and strictly monitor their closing process. Experts emphasize that the new devices fully meet the highest safety and reliability requirements in the energy sector.

Technical Capabilities and Durability

Vulkan sensors are designed for extremely demanding operating conditions. In particular, the devices can withstand temperatures of up to 350 degrees. They are also resistant to powerful impacts and retain full functionality even in the event of an earthquake reaching the maximum level calculated for the plant site.

One of the device’s key advantages is that it does not require a separate power supply to operate. Compared with conventional Hall sensors, these hermetically sealed devices are more compact and demonstrate a high level of reliability.

Service Life and Use

According to the available information, these sensors are rated for up to 5 billion switching cycles. This enables them to be used for many years without replacement.

The devices’ housings are made of high-quality stainless steel, further enhancing their durability in aggressive environments. As a result, the sensors have a guaranteed service life of 12 years.