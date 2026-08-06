Ford unveils the new $28,350 Fathom electric pickup truck

·120·Technology
Ford unveils the new $28,350 Fathom electric pickup truck

Ford has officially announced its next-generation electric vehicle—a pickup truck called Fathom. The vehicle starts at $28,350 and is expected to cost $29,945 including delivery fees. According to ixbt.com, this figure is slightly below the important $30,000 financial threshold the company has been targeting since 2025, making the project a significant move amid fierce competition in the automotive market. Techcrunch.com reports this.

The new model is Ford’s second mass-market all-electric pickup after the F-150 Lightning, or third if the limited-series Ranger EV from the 1990s is included. However, like many other automakers in recent years, Ford has been forced to scale back its initial ambitious plans for electric vehicle production. Fathom remains significant because it will be the first vehicle assembled on the company’s new Universal EV Platform (UEV) architecture, designed to sharply reduce costs.

Pricing strategy and production

Through this initiative, CEO Jim Farley aims to gain an advantage over market leader Tesla and the many competitive Chinese electric vehicles entering the US market. The Fathom will be built at a plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Its official unveiling and pre-order process are scheduled to begin in early 2027, with the first customer deliveries expected in the fall of that year.

The $28,350 starting price for the Fathom includes only a lithium iron phosphate-based “standard range” battery pack. Ford has not yet disclosed how far the vehicle can travel on a single full charge. Company representatives explained that the name Fathom was chosen to express a deep understanding of the needs of the person driving the vehicle and the motivations of traditional pickup buyers.

Technical capabilities and interior

The vehicle’s technical features and software are also noteworthy. The Fathom comes with Apple Maps built into its operating system and, according to information released Thursday, also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the pickup will not work with Apple’s next-generation CarPlay Ultra system.

The cabin seats five people, providing more interior space than the Toyota RAV4 crossover. The vehicle also features a large high-resolution touchscreen and a digital car key. Like the F-150 Lightning and hybrid versions, the Fathom will offer bidirectional power capability. Every Fathom will support BlueCruise, but buyers will have to pay extra to activate the driver-assistance system, which does not require them to keep their hands on the wheel.

FordElectric VehicleFathomUEVAutomotive
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