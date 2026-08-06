Mohamed Salah’s next destination after Liverpool has been revealed. The Egypt captain has signed a two-year contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 34-year-old joined his new team as a free agent. This officially brought to an end his nine-year spell at Anfield, which made Salah one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history.

Salah welcomed to Turkey in grand ceremony

Salah’s transfer became the biggest event of the summer for Trabzonspor fans. Hundreds of supporters welcomed the Egyptian star when he arrived in Turkey, followed by a special presentation ceremony at the stadium.

The agreement between the parties is for two seasons. According to Reuters, Salah will earn €17 million per year. The player is also reportedly set to receive a 20 percent share of sales of club merchandise bearing his name, along with performance-related bonuses.

The deal is one of the most high-profile transfers in Trabzonspor’s history and demonstrates the club’s ambitious goals in Turkey and Europe.

Nine-year Liverpool story comes to an end

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from Italian club Roma. During his nine seasons in England, he became the team’s main striker, leader and most consistent goalscorer.

The Egyptian scored 257 goals in 442 appearances for Liverpool. He won the English title twice with the club, as well as the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and the League Cup twice.

Salah’s departure from the club was officially announced as early as March. The player and Liverpool’s management agreed to end their partnership after the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

His statistics in the final season were more modest than in previous years. Salah made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

Why Trabzonspor?

It was expected that Salah would choose Saudiya Arabistoni, the United States or another major European league after leaving Liverpool. His move to Turkey was therefore an unexpected decision for many.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish Süper Lig last season and earned the right to compete in the Europa League play-off round. The Black Sea club is considered one of Turkey’s most historically significant and best-supported teams.

Salah’s arrival is expected to have a major impact on the club not only on the pitch but also commercially. His name could boost ticket and shirt sales, sponsorship deals and international interest in Trabzonspor.

However, the 34-year-old forward will also carry considerable responsibility. The Turkish club expects him to deliver decisive performances in the title race, not merely be a famous name.

A new decision after the World Cup

Salah also took part in the 2026 World Cup with Egypt during the summer. The Egyptians reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history, then defeated Australia in a penalty shootout to advance to the round of 16.

In the round of 16, Egypt put up a strong fight against defending world champions Argentina but ended their campaign at that stage. In FIFA’s final ranking, the team finished 15th.

Salah scored against New Zealand during the tournament, helping Egypt secure the first victory in their World Cup history.

A new star arrives in Turkish football

It is still too early to say that Mohamed Salah’s top-level career is over. Although his numbers declined in his final season, his experience, pace and ability to perform in decisive moments could make a major difference in the Turkish league.

The key question now is whether Salah can lead Trabzonspor to the title after his illustrious history at Liverpool

A new chapter has opened for the Egyptian star. With a single transfer, Trabzonspor has attracted the attention of not only Turkey but the entire football world.

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