Manchester United introduces a new contract clause for financial stability

Manchester United have made significant changes to contract negotiations in an effort to overhaul a financial model that has failed to deliver over the past decade and control the wage bill. The Telegraph reports that the Red Devils are abandoning the old system that automatically guaranteed players huge salary increases for qualifying for the Champions League. The new approach will allow the club to avoid excessive costs in the future and restore financial balance within the squad. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, the Ineos leadership introduced fundamentally different rules for new signings and players extending their contracts from the end of 2023. Previously, the Old Trafford hierarchy routinely increased the wages of every squad member by 25% when the club secured qualification for a prestigious European competition at the end of the season. As a result, players who sat on the bench or rarely featured in the starting lineup received huge salaries without having to do anything, making it difficult for the club to sell them.

Key terms of the new contract

According to The Sun, under the new policy, the 25% bonus for qualifying for the Champions League is no longer guaranteed for everyone. Instead, a player must appear in at least 60% of official matches during the season and accumulate sufficient minutes. Only players who make a significant contribution to the team’s success will receive the financial reward. This will prevent the club’s funds from being spent without justification.

The need for these changes was highlighted by the situation involving Marcus Rashford. The England forward remains one of the club’s highest-paid players, but his current five-year contract was signed in July 2023, shortly before the new restrictions officially came into force. Despite spending last season on loan at Barcelona and making no contribution to Manchester United’s return to the Champions League, Rashford is expected to receive a £4 million bonus in the summer because of an old clause in his contract. The 60% threshold was introduced precisely to prevent such situations from happening again.

The first results of the new system