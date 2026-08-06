Manchester United introduces a new contract clause for financial stability

·60·Sport
Manchester United introduces a new contract clause for financial stability

Manchester United have made significant changes to contract negotiations in an effort to overhaul a financial model that has failed to deliver over the past decade and control the wage bill. The Telegraph reports that the Red Devils are abandoning the old system that automatically guaranteed players huge salary increases for qualifying for the Champions League. The new approach will allow the club to avoid excessive costs in the future and restore financial balance within the squad. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, the Ineos leadership introduced fundamentally different rules for new signings and players extending their contracts from the end of 2023. Previously, the Old Trafford hierarchy routinely increased the wages of every squad member by 25% when the club secured qualification for a prestigious European competition at the end of the season. As a result, players who sat on the bench or rarely featured in the starting lineup received huge salaries without having to do anything, making it difficult for the club to sell them.

Key terms of the new contract

According to The Sun, under the new policy, the 25% bonus for qualifying for the Champions League is no longer guaranteed for everyone. Instead, a player must appear in at least 60% of official matches during the season and accumulate sufficient minutes. Only players who make a significant contribution to the team’s success will receive the financial reward. This will prevent the club’s funds from being spent without justification.

The need for these changes was highlighted by the situation involving Marcus Rashford. The England forward remains one of the club’s highest-paid players, but his current five-year contract was signed in July 2023, shortly before the new restrictions officially came into force. Despite spending last season on loan at Barcelona and making no contribution to Manchester United’s return to the Champions League, Rashford is expected to receive a £4 million bonus in the summer because of an old clause in his contract. The 60% threshold was introduced precisely to prevent such situations from happening again.

The first results of the new system

According to GOAL.com, the positive impact of the new system is already becoming apparent in the cases of players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte. Zirkzee failed to meet the required playing-time threshold last season, so his salary remained unchanged, helping the club manage its wage budget. Manuel Ugarte was also excluded from the bonus because he did not play enough minutes. His financial burden was eased somewhat by a serious knee injury: FIFA is covering his £120,000-a-week salary because he was injured during World Cup qualifying.

Manchester UnitedMarcus RashfordJoshua ZirkzeeManuel UgartePremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56Manchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transferManchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transferToday, 18:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)