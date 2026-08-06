Vinicius Junior Extends Real Madrid Contract Until 2032

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Vinicius Junior Extends Real Madrid Contract Until 2032

Real Madrid has officially announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with one of its leading players, Vinicius Junior. According to GOAL.com, the transfer rumors involving the Brazilian star and the Spanish giants have been put to rest, with the winger signing a major contract running until June 2032. As Goal.com reports that.

In recent weeks, intense speculation and uncertainty had surrounded the player's future. The situation became even more complicated after Yan Diomande joined the team for a huge fee of around €125 million, while Vinicius entered the final year of his existing contract. Negotiations between the parties had dragged on without results for more than a year, causing serious concern among the club's leadership.

Especially in recent days, reports emerged that the Brazilian could seriously consider moving to Arsenal, prompting Real Madrid to present him with its final offer. The tense standoff ultimately ended positively, with the player choosing to remain at the club. Resolving the contract situation before the start of the new season had been one of manager Jose Mourinho's main priorities.

The historic partnership between the club and player will continue

Following a key meeting held yesterday, the disagreements between the two sides were resolved and unnecessary doubts in the dressing room were put to rest. Jose Mourinho achieved his primary objective of stabilizing the atmosphere within the squad. With Vinicius and the new arrivals, the coach now has one of the most dangerous attacking lines in world football at his disposal.

The contract extension will naturally intensify competition within the squad. Although Vinicius's place in the starting XI is guaranteed, opportunities for young talents such as Arda Guler could become more limited despite their impressive performances in pre-season. Nevertheless, the club's official statement specifically highlighted the Brazilian's role in its historic successes.

According to the official announcement issued by the club on Thursday evening, Vinicius Jr. joined Real Madrid in July 2018 at the age of 18. Over the past eight seasons, he has made 375 appearances for the team, scored 128 goals and won 14 trophies.

Achievements and future plans

The Brazilian forward has won numerous team and individual honors during his career at the capital club. His extensive trophy collection with the Madrid side includes the following competitions:

  • Two Champions League titles
  • Three FIFA Club World Cups
  • Two UEFA Super Cups
  • Three LaLiga titles
  • One Copa del Rey
  • Three Spanish Super Cups
By signing the new contract, Vinicius Junior confirmed that he has committed his future to Real Madrid. The club's leadership and coaching staff both believe the agreement will provide a foundation for the team's future successes.

Real MadridVinicius JuniorJose MourinhoLaLigaTransfer
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