Trump Makes Bombshell Statement: He Refused to Provide Weapons to Ukraine!

U.S. President Donald Trump took a firm stance on supplying Ukraine with additional military aid, including Patriot air defense systems and long-range missiles, during a briefing at the White House.

Asked by journalists about Washington allocating additional missiles to Kyiv, Trump replied briefly and candidly: “We need missiles for ourselves, too”, he said.

“Biden Gave Away $300 Billion Worth of Ammunition”

The U.S. president accused former President Joe Biden’s administration of dangerously depleting America’s strategic weapons stockpiles by providing excessive aid to Ukraine.

“Biden gave Zelenskyy $300 billion worth of ammunition. When I left office, the army’s warehouses were full, but he gave away a large portion of those reserves. We are now working to replenish these losses,” Donald Trump said.

At the same time, the president added that the U.S. Army still has enough weapons to ensure the country’s security. Although he acknowledged that some systems are not the most advanced, he noted that their combat effectiveness remains sufficient.

Zelenskyy’s Concerns and the White House Refusal

Trump’s statement came as Ukraine’s need for Patriot missile interceptors to defend against air attacks has become increasingly urgent.

As a reminder, following a massive Russian missile attack on the night of August 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western partners to urgently deliver air defense systems. Zelenskyy stressed that these weapons were needed “on the battlefield right now, rather than sitting in warehouses for future scenarios.” However, Washington’s latest position suggests that the situation could become even more difficult for Kyiv.

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