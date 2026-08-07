Transfer "bomb": Trabzonspor wants to buy Shomurodov and Nunes!

·613·Sport
Transfer "bomb": Trabzonspor wants to buy Shomurodov and Nunes!

Trabzonspor, aiming to win the Turkish championship next season, continues to make waves in the transfer market. After signing former Liverpool star Mohamed Salahthe Trabzon-based club now wants to strengthen its attack with Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov and Uruguay international Darwin Núñez.

According to the respected Turkish outlet takagazete.com.tr Trabzonspor’s main and top target for the centre-forward position is Eldor Shomurodov.

Swap deal: Umut Nayir plus €5 million

Journalist Çağrı Aktaş reports that Trabzonspor have offered their own striker Umut Nayir as part of a swap deal to sign Başakşehir forward Shomurodov.

The Uzbek forward’s eligibility to play in Turkey as a domestic Turkish player makes the transfer even more attractive for Trabzonspor.

“Trabzonspor are very close to completing the Shomurodov transfer. However, Başakşehir are demanding approximately €5 million in addition to Umut Nayir as a transfer fee,” the insider writes.

A Shomurodov and Darwin Núñez partnership!

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke wants to see an experienced and prolific goalscorer leading the attack. For this reason, negotiations have been accelerated significantly.

Interestingly, Trabzonspor do not want to stop with Eldor. If Umut Nayir moves to Başakşehir, the club plans to sign not only Shomurodov but also Liverpool and Uruguay forward Darwin NúñezThe club’s management aims to completely reshape the attack with two superstar forwards at the same time.

Advantage in the scoring race

Recall that last season, Eldor Shomurodov and Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu scored 22 goals each to finish as joint top scorers in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Umut Nayir, who could be included in the Shomurodov deal, recorded 9 goals last season, the best tally among Turkish domestic players. For context, the top places in the Süper Lig scoring chart were occupied exclusively by foreign players: Eldor Shomurodov and Paul Onuachu (22 each), Talisca (19), Mohamed Bayo and Victor Osimhen (15 each), and Mauro Icardi (14).

With another of Trabzonspor’s leading scorers, Felipe Augusto (13 goals), recently moving to Russian club Zenit, the transfers of Shomurodov and Núñez are vital for the club.

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TrabzonsporEldor ShomurodovDarwin NúñezLiverpoolİstanbul Başakşehir
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