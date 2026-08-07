Manchester United Officially Announce Their Sixth Signing of the Summer Transfer Window

·108·Sport
Manchester United Officially Announce Their Sixth Signing of the Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United have officially completed their latest transfer of the summer window. According to Goal.com, the Red Devils have signed promising Colombian midfielder Kristian Orozko. The transfer is an important part of the club leadership’s long-term strategy to identify young, talented players in time and strengthen the squad. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Details of the agreement and the player’s presentation

The parties had already reached a verbal agreement at the end of last year. Now 18, the Colombian has officially become a Manchester United player. Kristian Orozko has joined from Colombian club Fortaleza CEIF, having previously trained at the Rojo FC academy.

The midfielder, who made five appearances for Fortaleza’s first team last season, is regarded as a highly promising talent. He also performed well for Colombia’s youth national teams, and captaining the national side at the FIFA World Cup for his age group demonstrated his leadership qualities.

A new challenge and the adaptation process

In an interview with Manchester United’s media team, the player discussed his strengths and expressed confidence that he would quickly find his place in the new team. According to Orozko, his main strengths are his physical fitness and technical ability.

“I know very well that my strengths are my physical condition and my technique. With these abilities given to me by God, I don’t think things will be difficult for me. But the most important thing is adapting. I am still very young, and I need to do this step by step,” the footballer said.

He also stressed the importance of overcoming the language barrier in his new surroundings, adding that he wants to learn English as quickly as possible. Through this, he aims to fully showcase his abilities on the pitch.

The club’s youth policy and future plans

The transfer policy being implemented under INEOS is focused on scouting promising talent from developing markets around the world. Kristian Orozko has joined Manchester United as part of exactly this strategy.

However, taking the player’s age into account, the club leadership and coaching staff have decided to reduce the pressure on him. He will not be given a place in the first team immediately. Instead, with the support of Manchester United’s academy, Orozko will gradually adapt to his new environment and the physical demands of English football.

Manchester UnitedKristian OrozkoTransfersPremier LeagueFootball
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