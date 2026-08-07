Como Strengthen Squad: Yan Couto Joins on Loan from Borussia Dortmund

Italian club Como have taken another important step toward significantly strengthening their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season. According to the team's official website, Brazil right-back Yan Couto has joined from Borussia Dortmund on loan. The move underlines the high ambitions of the team coached by Cesc Fàbregas. This is reported by Goal.com .

Como's management have been active during the summer transfer window, building a squad capable of competing at the level of Europe's prestigious competitions. The club have also reached an agreement to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea, with his official unveiling still pending. Yan Couto's arrival further expands the team's options on the right flank.

Cesc Fàbregas and the player's first comments

Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas spoke highly of the new signing's abilities. According to the coach, the Brazilian fits the team's playing style perfectly.is a brave and technically gifted player who can provide several options on the right flank. He enjoys joining the attack, has tremendous energy and, despite his young age, has already gained valuable experience.

The player himself made no secret of his high hopes for this new chapter at Como. Yan Couto said he likes the club's football philosophy and wants to help the team continue to develop. In his words, this move is an important step in his career.

Yan Couto's career and international experience

The talented right-back, born in 2002, began the main stages of his career as a Manchester City academy graduate. His talent truly emerged at Girona. During the 2023/24 La Liga season, he provided 10 assists and played a major role in the team's historic third-place finish.

After a successful season at Girona, Yan Couto moved to Borussia Dortmund. During his two seasons with the Dortmund club, he gained valuable Champions League experience. In particular, a year ago in Turin, he scored in an intense Champions League match against Juventus that ended in a 4–4 draw.