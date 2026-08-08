Arthur Melo Could Continue His Career in Turkey

Turkish club Beşiktaş are interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the team’s new head coach Vincenzo Italiano has requested the signing of the Brazilian, with whom he previously worked at Fiorentina, and asked the club’s management to begin negotiations. Goal.com reports this.

The defensive midfielder, born in 1996, has changed clubs several times during his career. After a loan spell at Grêmio, Arthur returned to Turin and is currently taking part in Juventus’ summer training camp. He is trying to earn the coaching staff’s trust under Luciano Spalletti.

The Vincenzo Italiano factor

The main reason behind the growing seriousness of the Beşiktaş option is Vincenzo Italiano himself. The coach knows Arthur Melo’s abilities very well, having previously worked successfully with him at Fiorentina. It was during that period that the midfielder was able to showcase his consistency and technical qualities on the pitch.

Arthur’s experience of working under the Italian coach could be an important factor in his decision to move to Turkey. Italiano fully understands the player’s characteristics and can provide him with the freedom he needs on the pitch. This could allow the midfielder to regain his best form.

Uncertainty at Juventus

Arthur Melo’s future at the Turin club is in doubt because of strong competition and changes within the squad. Depending on the contract terms and the club’s needs, the management will have to carefully consider any future offers. Although no official, concrete proposal has arrived from Turkey yet, negotiations could begin soon.

For now, the Brazilian is fully focused on preseason training and Luciano Spalletti’s instructions. His future has not yet been decided: he can either fight for his place at the Turin club or start a new adventure with Vincenzo Italiano.