Chelsea Secure a Convincing Win Over Milan in Jakarta

·82·Sport
Chelsea Secure a Convincing Win Over Milan in Jakarta

Chelsea, one of the leading teams in the English Premier League, faced Milan in Jakarta during pre-season and secured a convincing 3–0 victory. As Goal.com reports, the match was an important step for the London side to recover and rebuild confidence after previous setbacks. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Interesting tactical changes introduced by the coaching staff from the opening minutes influenced the outcome. In particular, Italy international Marco Palestra unexpectedly played as a left-back and performed excellently, creating a constant threat to the opposition defence.

First-half breakthrough and João Pedro’s goals

Although Rafael Leão and Luka Modrić made their first starts of the summer for Milan, the absence of key players such as Christian Pulisic and Santiago Giménez affected the team’s performance. Chelsea started more actively and created chances in front of the opposition goal from the opening minutes.

Towards the end of the first half, Moisés Caicedo established control in midfield and delivered a corner into the penalty area. Left unmarked by the defenders, João Pedro headed the ball accurately into the net to open the scoring and put his team ahead.

Second-half dominance and Caicedo’s wonder goal

Chelsea strengthened their dominance at the start of the second half. In the opening seconds, Pedro Neto sent a dangerous cross towards the far post, where the unmarked João Pedro finished from close range to score his second goal of the match.

The final touch came in the 50th minute, producing the most beautiful moment of the evening. Milan’s defenders failed to clear the ball fully after a corner, allowing Chelsea captain Moisés Caicedo to bend a stunning effort from outside the penalty area into the far corner with the outside of his foot.

The victory was crucial for Chelsea’s recovery and psychological reset after previous defeats by Juventus (1–0) and Tottenham (2–1).

ChelseaMilanMoisés CaicedoJoão PedroFootball
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