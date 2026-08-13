Mikel Arteta Responds to Myles Lewis-Skelly Transfer Rumours

·1·Sport
Mikel Arteta Responds to Myles Lewis-Skelly Transfer Rumours

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta commented on academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly’s confident performance in the friendly against Como and addressed the transfer rumours surrounding him. According to reports from Standard Sport, clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United had recently shown interest in the young player and explored the possibility of signing him. However, the young midfielder dispelled all doubts with his performance and emotional celebration. As Goal.com reports .

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, in the final match of their pre-season preparations. Myles Lewis-Skelly opened the scoring after capitalising on a mistake by goalkeeper Jean Butez and finding the net. Immediately after scoring, the player walked towards the stands, formed a heart with his hands and kissed the club badge on his shirt. This heartfelt gesture clearly showed that the eight-year Arsenal academy graduate is ready to remain with the club he has represented since the age of eight.

Arteta Praises the Young Players’ Emotions and Academy Work

At the post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta highlighted the performance and emotions of the team’s young midfielder. The manager said that such an approach shows how committed a player is to his work, adding that focusing on academy graduates is always important.

Arteta said in his interview: «Emotions? Scoring a goal is always enjoyable. He is a very emotional player. I remember his actions on the pitch well. The fact that there is interest in our player is a good sign». The manager also praised the effective work of the Hale End academy, adding that giving young talents opportunities and showing faith in them is a key part of the club’s philosophy.

Bruno Guimarães Makes His Arsenal Debut

The match was also memorable for London supporters because of another important event. Bruno Guimarães, one of the team’s major signings, made his debut after joining the squad for £75 million. Mikel Arteta introduced the Brazilian midfielder at the start of the second half alongside Martin Ødegaard and Viktor Gyökeres.

The arrival of new players and the way academy graduates are proving themselves in the first team show how serious Arsenal’s ambitions are for the upcoming season. Arteta once again confirmed that major results can be achieved by trusting young players, while the team demonstrated that it is fully prepared for the new campaign.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaMyles Lewis-SkellyBruno GuimarãesPremier League
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