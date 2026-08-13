Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi returns, but Inter Miami are eliminated from the tournament

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Leagues Cup: Lionel Messi returns, but Inter Miami are eliminated from the tournament

Surprising results continue to emerge in the Leagues Cup, being held in North and Central America. On the tournament’s second matchday, MLS side Inter Miami, considered one of the main contenders, were forced to end their campaign in the group stage. The competition remains in the spotlight of the football world because of its complex format and abundance of unexpected twists. This was reported by Goal.com reported the outlet.

According to Goal.com, one of the main events of yesterday’s matches was Lionel Messi’s return to the pitch. The legendary forward had said that playing football was difficult after his father’s death, but surprised everyone by announcing that he was ready to take part on matchday. Although he had not trained for a week, he came to the stadium to help his team and played in the second half.

A heavy defeat for Inter Miami

Before the tournament began, Inter Miami were considered one of the main favorites and needed a convincing win against León. However, the team was not in the best shape. Germán Berterame had not fully recovered from his injury, while Luis Suárez was unavailable because of suspension. Nevertheless, Lionel Messi’s return to the squad and his active performance gave fans positive emotions even in a desperate situation.

Despite this, the hosts lost their advantage. Inter Miami led at half-time but ultimately suffered a 3-2 defeat. Although Lionel Messi played an active role in creating attacks and stood out with his brilliant ideas, the team’s defensive mistakes proved costly, making it clear that they would not be able to win the Leagues Cup this season.

Liga MX clubs dominate

According to an analysis of the tournament, Mexico’s Liga MX clubs have shown that they are in a considerably stronger position than their MLS rivals this season. León have impressed everyone with their consistent performances. Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Club América and Toluca have also become some of the tournament’s most dangerous contenders.

Experts believe this season’s Leagues Cup has become the most competitive and fiercely contested edition in recent years. Although the match schedule and group-stage rules may seem somewhat complex and confusing, they are producing genuinely dramatic moments for fans. The successful run of the Mexican teams is adding even more intrigue to the tournament.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiLeagues CupMLSLiga MX
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