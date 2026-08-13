Lionel Messi returns to the pitch after his father’s death

·45·Sport
Lionel Messi returns to the pitch after his father’s death

Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi returned to competitive football after taking a break following his father’s death. According to Goal.com, an interesting and touching incident involving the player during the 2026 Leagues Cup match against Mexico’s Club León attracted public attention. Goal.com reports this.

During one second-half attack, the Argentine legend was moving forward with the ball in midfield and tried to dribble past an opposing defender. However, Club León centre-back Jhohan Romaña successfully stopped the attack.

An unexpected moment of warmth on the pitch

The Colombian defender who stopped the attack did more than win the ball: he hugged Messi and lifted him off the ground. The gesture, performed with a broad smile, earned applause from the entire stadium.

After this unexpected incident, a genuine smile also appeared on Lionel Messi’s face. Fans appreciated the fact that, in a match usually marked by intense competition, the player did not get angry but calmly accepted the humorous and heartwarming moment.

A painful loss and responsibility

The match came during an extremely difficult period for Messi emotionally. The Inter Miami captain had recently taken a short leave following the death of his father, Jorge, and travelled to his hometown of Rosario.

After saying goodbye to a close family member, the experienced forward immediately returned to the Florida-based team and led them onto the pitch in their next important matches. The team continues to rely on its captain during a demanding schedule.

Inter Miami are now preparing for Sunday’s Major League Soccer match against Nashville. Lionel Messi’s return and his mental state are expected to further strengthen the team’s attacking options.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiLeagues CupClub LeónFootball
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