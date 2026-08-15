Lionel Messi’s Availability for the Match Against Nashville Remains in Question

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos did not give a definitive answer on whether team captain Lionel Messi will feature in the decisive MLS clash against Nashville. According to Goal.com, although the Argentine forward has returned to the squad following the death of his father, the club is giving him complete freedom to decide when he is ready to play. Goal.com reports on this.

Speaking to the media after Friday’s team training session, Guillermo Hoyos stressed that special attention was being paid to the condition of the team captain. Lionel Messi recently came on in the second half of the Leagues Cup match against Club León. The game took place after the footballer returned from Rosario following the tragic death of his father, Jorge.

The coach’s comments and support for the player

The club’s management and coaching staff have firmly decided to give their captain enough time to grieve with his family. As a result, the player’s gradual return to the starting lineup is being managed with great care.

Answering a question about Lionel Messi’s availability ahead of Saturday’s important match, the coach stressed that this sensitive matter required special attention. Guillermo Hoyos noted that the severe emotional blow the player is experiencing would naturally affect his performance.

“I think Leo’s situation needs to develop gradually because there is a great deal of pain here,” Guillermo Hoyos told reporters in an interview.

Calmness and human qualities

According to the coach, the best approach in such a situation is to create an atmosphere of calm and peace without applying excessive pressure. “This is not something that can be resolved in a day. That is why I think silence, composure and peace are the best path, so that he can find his own personal moments,” he added.

Guillermo Hoyos highlighted not only Lionel Messi’s qualities as a footballer but also his human qualities. He said he wanted to show himself not as a coach demanding results, but as someone willing to support the player during a difficult time.

“We must always support him in this silence. He is a truly remarkable person with a wonderful family. I want to make that clear because people like him are rare in today’s world,” the coach concluded.