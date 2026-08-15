Apple Expected to Change the iPhone 18 Release Schedule

Apple, one of the leading brands in the technology world, is planning major changes to its traditional smartphone release schedule. According to information provided by Economic Daily News and Pegatron, one of Apple’s key partners, future iPhone devices may no longer be launched on the market simultaneously. This would mark a fundamental revision of the annual launch tradition established over many years. Ixbt.com reports on this.

Under the schedule followed until now, Apple announced all its new smartphone models simultaneously every autumn. However, leaked supply chain information suggests that the company is abandoning this strategy and moving to a phased launch of next-generation devices. These changes could also have a significant impact on the global technology market, influencing consumer choice and market dynamics.

Next-Generation Launch to Be Split into Two Stages

According to ixbt.com, Pegatron has confirmed that the standard iPhone 18 model will be released later than usual rather than in the autumn. Apple is reportedly expected to unveil its most advanced flagships—the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-awaited foldable iPhone Ultra models—in September 2026.

At the same time, the base iPhone 18 smartphone aimed at mass-market buyers is expected to be postponed until the first quarter of 2027, specifically March. If this plan goes ahead, Apple will abandon its most consistent sales and launch schedule of recent years and bring the next generation to market over a period spanning nearly six months.

History of the Changes and Analysts’ Forecasts

These changes would represent a major turning point for Apple. Since the iPhone 11, standard versions have always been unveiled in September alongside the Pro and Pro Max variants. The company now plans to divide the launch and sales processes into two separate stages.

Reports that Apple may adopt this new strategy have emerged several times before. In particular, respected analyst Min-Chi Kuo, former journalist Wayne Ma, and other insider sources had previously made similar predictions. Apple’s other major supplier, Largan Precision, has also indirectly confirmed that preparations are underway for a schedule change.

Experts believe this approach could help balance production capacity and reduce pressure on component supplies. Although buyers would lose the opportunity to get all the new smartphones at the same time, the move could allow Apple to maintain steady attention and strong sales throughout the year.