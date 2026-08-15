iQOO unveils a concept smartphone with a 15 000 mA·ch battery

·31·Technology
iQOO unveils a concept smartphone with a 15 000 mA·ch battery

As the mobile technology market continues to evolve rapidly, manufacturers are testing the latest solutions to surprise users. According to ixbt.com, the iQOO brand has unveiled the iQOO X concept smartphone, which incorporates its most advanced ideas. The device has drawn experts’ attention with its futuristic capabilities and enormous battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

Although the device is still experimental, the company has presented a physical prototype to the public. According to the available information, the smartphone is planned to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen10 Pro processor, which does not currently exist and is intended for the distant future, as well as a dedicated QX gaming chip. For comparison, Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship is currently rated only at the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro level.

Enormous Capacity and Advanced Display Technology

One of the key and most notable features of the new concept is its power source. The device will be equipped with an advanced solid-state battery called Blue Ice, with an enormous capacity of 15 000 mA·ch. This is several times higher than the standards of modern flagship smartphones, allowing users to use the gadget for days without a charger.

The front of the smartphone houses a huge 7-inch LTPO 6.0 display offering a resolution above 2K and a record refresh rate of 240 Hz. The screen also supports advanced technologies, including a 4800 Hz touch-sampling rate, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner extending across half of the display, and region-based dynamic refresh.

Camera Capabilities and Pricing

The device’s photography capabilities have also been designed to a high standard. The iQOO X model will feature the following optical sensor lineup:

  • A 200-megapixel main camera made by Sony
  • A 200-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens developed by Samsung
  • A 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a Samsung sensor
Although the device remains at the concept and experimental stage, the company has also announced its estimated prices. According to the available information, the iQOO X will start at 6999 yuan, approximately 1038 dollars, for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 500 GB of storage. The top configuration with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage will cost 8599 yuan, approximately 1275 dollars.

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