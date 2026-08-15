Summer's first sensation: Rodri is joining Barcelona – how much is the transfer fee?

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Summer's first sensation: Rodri is joining Barcelona – how much is the transfer fee?

Another major transfer deal in European football is on the verge of being finalized. Manchester City's defensive midfielder Rodri the reigning Spanish champions Barcelona is very close to joining.

The 30-year-old footballer has accepted the Catalan club's personal offer. He is currently waiting for official negotiations between the two clubs to be completed.

Rodri will not train with City: Jack Gaughan's insider report

According to British sports journalist Jack Gaughan the Spanish midfielder does not plan to train with the Citizens next week.

The source notes that the footballer expects his transfer to Barcelona to be fully finalized during this period.

€70–80 million negotiations: The parties are close to an agreement

The final figures for the transfer fee between the two major clubs are currently being discussed:

  • Barcelona's offer: The Catalan club is ready to pay approximately €70 million for the experienced midfielder;

  • Manchester City's demand: The Manchester club plans to let its key player leave for around €80 million ;

  • Likely outcome: Experts and insiders say the parties are expected to reach a compromise soon through bonuses and officially announce the transfer.

Rodri's arrival at the Catalan club would strengthen the team's midfield and improve its prospects in the domestic league and European competitions next season.

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RodriBarcelonaManchester CityJack Gaughan
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