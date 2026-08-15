Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in a Friendly in Poland

Europe’s leading football clubs have entered the decisive stage of their pre-season preparations. According to Goal.com, today in the Polish city of Wrocław, Manchester United and Milan will face each other in a friendly match. The clash will serve as the final major pre-season test for both coaches. Goal.com reports .

For Milan , managed by Ruben Amorim, this match represents the final stage of preparations before their Serie A debut. The Milan side will play its first official match of the 21st-century calendar against Torino on 23 August. However, the team is currently dealing with serious squad issues and transfer-market changes.

Squad absences and new signings

According to the source, several key players will be unavailable for Milan due to injuries and technical decisions. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku have been left out of the squad because they do not feature in the head coach’s plans. Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulisic have also been forced to miss the trip because of injuries of varying severity.

Nevertheless, in this match, Milan are expected to hand an unofficial debut to new signing Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive acquisition of the summer transfer window and in the club’s history. His movement in attack is generating considerable interest among the team’s supporters.

The teams’ possible line-ups

The list of players expected to take the field has attracted the attention of experts. The hosts,are being managed by Michael Carrick, and his side are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Goalkeeper: Lammens

Defenders: Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw

Midfielders: Tielemans, Santos, Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha

Forward: Mbeumo

Meanwhile,are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation under Ruben Amorim. The match will give both coaches an opportunity to test new ideas and identify their optimal line-ups before the competitive season begins.

It should be recalled that Milan previously drew with Inter in the Perth derby during their summer preparations, before suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia. The match in Poland will be Milan’s final opportunity to correct mistakes and restore confidence before the start of Serie A.