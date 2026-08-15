Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in a Friendly in Poland

·22·Sport
Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in a Friendly in Poland

Europe’s leading football clubs have entered the decisive stage of their pre-season preparations. According to Goal.com, today in the Polish city of Wrocław, Manchester United and Milan will face each other in a friendly match. The clash will serve as the final major pre-season test for both coaches. Goal.com reports .

For Milan , managed by Ruben Amorim, this match represents the final stage of preparations before their Serie A debut. The Milan side will play its first official match of the 21st-century calendar against Torino on 23 August. However, the team is currently dealing with serious squad issues and transfer-market changes.

Squad absences and new signings

According to the source, several key players will be unavailable for Milan due to injuries and technical decisions. Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku have been left out of the squad because they do not feature in the head coach’s plans. Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulisic have also been forced to miss the trip because of injuries of varying severity.

Nevertheless, in this match, Milan are expected to hand an unofficial debut to new signing Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive acquisition of the summer transfer window and in the club’s history. His movement in attack is generating considerable interest among the team’s supporters.

The teams’ possible line-ups

The list of players expected to take the field has attracted the attention of experts. The hosts, Manchester United are being managed by Michael Carrick, and his side are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation:

  • Goalkeeper: Lammens
  • Defenders: Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw
  • Midfielders: Tielemans, Santos, Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha
  • Forward: Mbeumo
Meanwhile, Milan are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation under Ruben Amorim. The match will give both coaches an opportunity to test new ideas and identify their optimal line-ups before the competitive season begins.

It should be recalled that Milan previously drew with Inter in the Perth derby during their summer preparations, before suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Indonesia. The match in Poland will be Milan’s final opportunity to correct mistakes and restore confidence before the start of Serie A.

Manchester UnitedAC MilanFootballFriendly MatchSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in Friendly in PolandManchester United and Milan to Face Off in Friendly in PolandToday, 17:14The Decisive Word: What Did Islam Makhachev Promise the Fans?The Decisive Word: What Did Islam Makhachev Promise the Fans?Today, 17:13“You’ll see tomorrow”: Garry vows to end Makhachev’s reign“You’ll see tomorrow”: Garry vows to end Makhachev’s reignToday, 17:09Summer's first sensation: Rodri is joining Barcelona – how much is the transfer fee?Summer's first sensation: Rodri is joining Barcelona – how much is the transfer fee?Today, 17:05Ferran Torres reveals why he chose «PSJ»...Ferran Torres reveals why he chose «PSJ»...Today, 16:58Mikel Arteta announces his final decision on his future at «Arsenal»Mikel Arteta announces his final decision on his future at «Arsenal»Today, 16:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?