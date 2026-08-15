Manchester United and Milan to Face Off in Friendly in Poland

According to Goal.com, an exciting football friendly will take place today in Wrocław, Poland. England’s Manchester United and Italy’s Milan will face each other. The match is being regarded as one of the most attractive games of pre-season. Goal.com reports .

This game will be Milan’s final serious test before the new Serie A season. The team is continuing its pre-season matches under head coach Ruben Amorim. Milan previously drew with Inter in the Perth derby and suffered a heavy defeat against Chelsea in Indonesia.

Squad Absences and New Signings

The Italian club arrived for this match with significant squad problems. Many key players are unavailable due to injuries and situations related to the transfer market. In particular, Fofana, Tomori, Odogu and Nkunku were left out of the squad by the coaching staff and are currently outside the team’s plans.

Gabbia, Gimenez, Leao and Pulisic are also unable to play because of various injuries. Nevertheless, Gonçalo Ramos, the most expensive signing in Serie A and the club’s history during the current transfer window, is expected to make his first start in this match.

Predicted Lineups

According to sources, both teams are expected to start the match with the following lineups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Tielemans, Santos, Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo. Head coach: Michael Carrick.

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Tielemans, Santos, Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo. Head coach: Michael Carrick. Milan (3-4-2-1): Torriani, Gabbia, De Winter, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Modric, Ricci, Bartesaghi, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Ramos. Head coach: Ruben Amorim.

Milan will move straight into competitive action after this match. The team is scheduled to face Torino on 23 August in the opening round of Serie A. The game in Wrocław will be the coaching staff’s final opportunity to address all shortcomings.