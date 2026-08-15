Ferran Torres reveals why he chose «PSJ»...

·62·Sport
Ferran Torres reveals why he chose «PSJ»...

Another major transfer between Europe's leading clubs has officially been completed. Spain national team and «Barcelona» forward Ferran Torres will continue his career with French champions — «PSJ».

The Spanish forward, who has moved to the Parisian club, has issued his first official statement about his decision and his goals with his new team.

“Thanks to the management and Luis Enrique for the opportunity”

Ferran Torres expressed his happiness at joining the Paris club and thanked those who played an important role in the transfer:

“I am very happy to be starting a new adventure at a great club with huge ambitions like «PSJ». I would like to express my gratitude to club president Nosir Al-Xelayfi, sporting director Luish Kampush and head coach Luis Enrike for giving me this opportunity.

I hope to give my all to help the team win as many championship trophies as possible.”

Ferran's prolific spell at «Barcelona»

The Spanish forward joined the Catalan club in January 2022. During his years with the “blue and garnet” side, he became one of the team's main attacking weapons:

  • Appearances: A total of 207 official matches in all competitions;

  • Goals: 65 goals scored against opponents;

  • Assists: 23 assists provided for his teammates.

Ferran Torres will now seek to strengthen «PSJ»'s attack under Luis Enrike, a coach he knows well, in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

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Ferran TorresBarcelonaPSGLuis EnriqueSpain
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