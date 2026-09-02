Arman Tsarukyan makes a sensational proposal: What awaits MMA?

·6·Sport
Arman Tsarukyan makes a sensational proposal: What awaits MMA?

UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan, a guest on the organization's official Deep Water podcast, proposed an idea that could shake the world of mixed martial arts. When asked what rule he would change if he could, the fighter answered without hesitation.

“There shouldn't be rounds. You just step into the (octagon) for 25 minutes. No rounds, no stoppages, no breaks. Just like a real street fight,” said Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan's idea: Sport or street fight?

This proposal from the 29-year-old fighter is sure to spark major debate within the MMA community:

  • Abolishing rounds: Under current rules, MMA bouts (trilogies or championship fights) consist of 3 or 5 rounds (5 minutes each) with a 1-minute break in between. Tsarukyan is proposing a continuous 25-minute fight format;

  • Getting closer to reality: In the opinion of “Ahalkalakets”, the absence of breaks makes the fight more natural and “real,” which requires immense physical preparation and endurance from the fighters. This format could return the sport to its original, less restricted forms.

Arman Tsarukyan's career and upcoming fight

Let's take a look at the career of Tsarukyan, who expressed these revolutionary thoughts:

  • Professional record: The 29-year-old athlete's MMA record is impressive — 23 wins (15 of which were finishes) and only 3 losses;

  • Experience and skill: Tsarukyan made his professional MMA debut in September 2015. He has been competing in the world's top league, the UFC, since April 2019. He holds the title of Master of Sports in freestyle wrestling and MMA, and is considered one of the most dangerous and versatile fighters in the division;

  • The test at UFC 331: In the next tournament, Tsarukyan will face Brazilian Mauricio Ruffyin the octagon. This fight is expected to be a crucial step in determining the contender for the championship belt.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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