Kylian Mbappé equals Raúl's Champions League goal record

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Kylian Mbappé equals Raúl's Champions League goal record

In a key UEFA Champions League match, Real Madrid defeated Inter 2-1 at home. In this encounter, Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé scored his 71st goal in European competitions, equaling the record of the legendary Raúl and paving the way for his team's crucial victory. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium began with active play from the hosts. Taking the initiative in the 14th minute, the French striker fired an accurate shot from inside the penalty area to open the scoring. This goal became another significant achievement for the Frenchman in the prestigious tournament.

Just nine minutes later, Real Madrid extended their lead due to a defensive error by the visitors. Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez failed to control a pass from defender Benjamin Pavard, gifting the ball to the opponent. Capitalizing on the situation, Federico Valverde put the ball into the empty net to make it 2-0.

The visitors' counterattacks and the fate of the match

In the first half and the beginning of the second, the Milan side had several good opportunities to narrow the gap. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved dangerous shots from Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu and captain Lautaro Martínez. It is worth noting that this match was a milestone 100th Champions League appearance for the Belgian goalkeeper.

The end of the match was marked by intense competition. In the 77th minute, Carlos Augusto scored to narrow the deficit and give his team hope. Nevertheless, José Mourinho's side played reliably in the remaining minutes, ultimately securing a 2-1 victory.

Historical result and top scorers list

For Kylian Mbappé, this goal against Inter was recorded in his 99th Champions League match. Thus, the 27-year-old striker not only solidified his fifth place in the tournament's all-time top scorers list but also equaled the record of Real Madrid legend Raúl. Notably, the Spanish striker had needed 142 matches to score those 71 goals.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the race for the top scorer in the history of Europe's premier club tournament with 140 goals. The top five also includes Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema, with Kylian Mbappé following closely in their footsteps.

Kylian MbappéReal MadridInterChampions LeagueRaúl
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