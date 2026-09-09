Erling Haaland's brace leads Manchester City to victory

·2·Sport
Erling Haaland's brace leads Manchester City to victory

At the start of the new UEFA Champions League season, Manchester City faced Portugal's Porto away from home. The match ended in a convincing victory for the English club, marking a successful start to their tournament campaign. Dominating throughout the game, Enzo Maresca's side left their opponents with almost no chances. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The Norwegian striker's latest records

According to ixbt.com and sports news, Manchester City's main striker Erling Haaland demonstrated his elite goal-scoring level once again in this match. Having scored the winning goal against Coventry in the Premier League on Sunday, the Norwegian forward made his mark at the Estádio do Dragão as well. He scored twice to secure his team's victory.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a precise header early in the game and later added his second goal. This brace brought his total Champions League goals for Manchester City to 36. Remarkably, the striker achieved this feat in just 40 matches.

Dominance on the pitch and the goalkeeper duel

The 'Cityzens' established dominance from the opening minutes. This reflected their excellent form following three consecutive Premier League wins, now translated to the European stage. Young midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi impressed in his first start for the club, delighting the fans.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa made a series of saves in the first half to save his team from a heavy defeat. The Portuguese keeper denied Erling Haaland twice from close range and also stopped dangerous efforts from Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo. However, the hosts eventually succumbed to the visitors' pressure.

Managed by Francesco Farioli, Porto had been in great form, winning five consecutive matches in their domestic league. Nevertheless, they struggled against a top-tier European opponent. The hosts created few chances, with Alan Varela and William Gomes failing to capitalize on their opportunities.

It was a quiet night for Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who faced almost no serious threats. This defeat continues Porto's poor historical record against English clubs. The 2004 European champions have won only two of their last 17 matches against English opposition.

Erling HaalandManchester CityChampions LeaguePortoFootball
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