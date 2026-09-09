Real Madrid defeats Inter

·60·Sport
Real Madrid defeats Inter

Real Madridstarted their 2026/27 Champions League league phase campaign with a victory over Inter. In the match held at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, the hosts won 2-1.

The scoring was opened in the 14th minute. Kylian Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead. In the 23rd minute, Federico Valverde scored the hosts' second goal.

Inter managed to narrow the gap in the second half. In the 77th minute, Carlos Augusto scored for the Italians. However, Inter could not find another goal in the remaining time, and the match ended 2-1.

In terms of statistics, Inter dominated possession. The Milan side held 59% of the ball, while Real Madrid had 41%.

The visitors also led in shots: Inter had 15 attempts, while Real Madrid had 9. However, the hosts led 6-5 in shots on target.

Inter completed 565 passes with 95% accuracy. Real Madrid made 362 passes with an accuracy of 87%.

In the match, Real Madrid committed 12 fouls and received 1 yellow card. Inter players committed 10 fouls and received 3 yellow cards. The visitors led 11-4 in corner kicks.

Thus, Real Madrid secured their first three points in the Champions League league phase.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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