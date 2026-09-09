How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?

Abdukodir Khusanov Manchester City's came off the bench in the Champions League match against Porto. The Uzbek defender entered the pitch in the 48th minute, replacing Josko Gvardiol.

Khusanov played for nearly a half in the match. Sofascore, one of the statistical platforms, rated his performance with a 6.8 score.

Manchester Citywon the match in Portugal with a 2-0 scoreline. Both goals were scored by Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker opened the scoring in the 47th minute and added his second goal in the 90+1st minute.

At the end of the match, Manchester Cityplayers had an average rating of 7.02. Khusanov was rated with a 6.8 score.