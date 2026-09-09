Porto defeated by Manchester City

Manchester City started the 2026/27 Champions League season with a victory over Porto. The English side won the match 2-0. Erling Haaland scored both goals for the visitors. Throughout the match, Manchester City were more active in attack, dominating in terms of shots and ball possession.

The deadlock was broken shortly after the start of the second half. In the 47th minute, Erling Haaland put Manchester City ahead.

Near the end of the match, the Norwegian striker proved his worth once again. Haaland scored his second goal in the 90+1st minute, sealing his team's victory.

The statistics of Manchester City's dominance were clear. The visitors registered 18 shots, while Porto managed only 4. The difference in shots on target was even greater: Manchester City hit the target 9 times, while Porto failed to record a single shot on target.

Manchester City also dominated ball possession with 60 percent, compared to 40 percent for Porto.

The English side also led in passing. Manchester City completed 583 passes with 92 percent accuracy, while Porto made 341 passes with 79 percent accuracy.

Porto players committed 11 fouls and received 1 yellow card. Manchester City committed 16 fouls and received 3 yellow cards. No red cards were issued.

Manchester City also led in corner kicks with a 5-2 count. Regarding offsides, Porto were caught 7 times, while Manchester City were flagged once.