"A team that doesn't know how to defend": Capello on Milan's shameful defeat...

Criticism surrounding AC Milan intensified after they suffered their first painful defeat of the season in the opening round of the Europa League, losing 0:2 at home at the legendary San Siro to Portugal's Benfica. The feeble and disjointed performance displayed by the Rossoneri not only angered the fans but also drew sharp evaluations from world football legends. Famous Italian specialist and former head coach Fabio Capello, who won a series of historic trophies with Milan, harshly analyzed the team's current state and tore it apart.

Calling the team's management and coaching philosophy into serious question, Capello exposed the hypocrisy within the system: "Amorim talks about pressing and winning the ball back in the opponent's half. The opponent acted aggressively, but today we didn't see that kind of play from Milan. This team showed nothing new, they have serious problems in defense. Milan couldn't reach the Champions League because the team simply doesn't know how to defend!" the former coach stated openly.

So, what exactly caused Fabio Capello's furious outburst, is the imbalance in Milan's defense dragging the club into a new crisis, and what drastic measures might the management take after this failure in the Europa League?

"A team that doesn't know how to defend": Capello's harsh admission

The brutal assessments given by the renowned Italian coach to the official press:

"Pressing on paper": Capello noted that the idea of high pressing and winning the ball back in the opponent's half within Amorim's philosophy completely failed in the match against Benfica, and the hosts surrendered in the face of the opponent's aggressiveness;

Defensive disaster: The specialist directly attributed Milan's failure to secure a Champions League spot to a lack of a defensive culture;

Weakness in counter-attacks: It was specifically pointed out that every time Benfica launched a quick attack, Milan's defensive line and defensive midfield fell into disarray;

Lack of balance: Fabio Capello emphasized that instead of displaying new tactical changes, the team was bogged down by old and complex problems on the pitch.

Cold shower at San Siro: A 0:2 defeat in the Europa League

How Milan's first blow of the season happened:

Goals by Lukebakio and Kaminski: Accurate strikes by Dodi Lukebakio in the 16th minute and Jakub Kaminski in the 53rd minute knocked out the Italian giant at home;

Star substitutes: The introduction of players such as Pulisic, Saelemaekers, and Adrien Rabiot in the second half also failed to help break through the opponent's solid fortress;

Fans' discontent: The team, which failed to score a goal at home and made gross defensive errors, was seen off with whistles from the stands.

The Milan crisis: Is Capello right?

Sports analysts' conclusions regarding the Rossoneri's prospects:

Tactical imbalance: As the team tries to push forward, it leaves huge gaps in the backline, which is a ready-made gift for any experienced European cup team;

Psychological slump: The first official defeat of the season could deal a blow to the team's internal atmosphere and players' self-confidence;

Requirement for the next stage: To stop the losing streak in the Europa League group stage, the coaching staff is forced to reconsider the center of defense.

Fabio Capello's sharp and unbiased criticism serves as a serious warning for Milan — if the team does not quickly restore balance in defense, the current season could go down in history as another unsuccessful year for the club.

In your opinion, are Fabio Capello's words that "Milan doesn't know how to defend and didn't deserve to reach the Champions League" 100% true, or is he exaggerating the situation? Are the Rossoneri capable of reaching the Europa League play-offs and fighting for a trophy this season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot critical analysis surrounding Milan with all football fans and club supporters!