Kylian Mbappe responds to criticism over the situation in Ceuta

·32·Sport
Kylian Mbappe responds to criticism over the situation in Ceuta

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has clarified the controversy surrounding his decision to cover the inscription on a t-shirt intended to support the city of Ceuta ahead of the match against Elche. As reported by Diario AS, the French striker, alongside teammates Vinicius Junior and Ibrahima Konate, faced sharp criticism from Spanish media and the public for partially obscuring the text during the pre-match ceremony. This is reported by Goal.com .

Ahead of the La Liga match between Elche and Real Madrid, representatives of both teams had agreed to wear t-shirts with the slogan "We are all Ceuta," an initiative organized by a business group to draw attention to the humanitarian situation in the Spanish enclave following the mass migration influx from Morocco in July. However, the players' actions sparked a strong public reaction.

The player's explanation

In an interview with the press on Wednesday, Kylian Mbappe commented on the incident, emphasizing that the decision was coordinated at the club level and that the players were required to follow it. "I want to explain this clearly so that people understand", the player said.

The striker, born to parents who migrated to France from Algeria and Cameroon, expressed his sympathy for the people of Ceuta, stating: "I am a human being before I am an athlete, and I am in full solidarity with all those suffering in Ceuta".

At the same time, Kylian Mbappe added that he wanted to support those who died during the migration process and everyone experiencing difficult conditions. According to him, it was a very complex situation, as some might have interpreted it as an action against the people of Ceuta, but his intentions were entirely different.

Broad impact of the conflict

The player called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, emphasizing that he does not want to prioritize one form of suffering over another. He expressed his deep sadness over human suffering worldwide and stated that his goal was to send a message of peace and positivity to everyone.

These political complexities also affected other matches in the Spanish championship. In particular, Real Betis midfielder Abde Ezzalzouli, a Moroccan who moved to Spain as a child, faced criticism from fans in his home country for participating in a similar event before the match against Villarreal. On his social media pages, the player stated that there was no political intent behind the t-shirt and that it was not a sign of disrespect toward Moroccans, firmly declaring that he would not apologize.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridLa LigaCeutaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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