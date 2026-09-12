In the 4th round of the Premier League, the entire football world is eagerly awaiting the first major clash of the season — the Manchester Derby. Having achieved a 100% record in the first 3 matches and sitting at the top with 9 points, Manchester Citywill be guests at their principal rival, who is struggling with 4 points, Manchester United.At a time when competition within the 'Citizens' squad under Enzo Maresca is extremely high, the potential role of our national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov in the derby has become the main topic of discussion among English fans and team fan clubs. As soon as the 'Manchester City Feed' page on social media posted the open question, 'Khusanov or Nunes — who should play on the right side of the defense against MU?', a fierce clash of opinions began among thousands of fans.

'Don't drive a Rolls-Royce in a rally!': Khusanov's awkward role and Maresca's experiment

The position of the 22-year-old Uzbek defender at City became even more interesting after the Champions League match against Porto:

Bench and left-back experiment: Having started the European match on the bench, Khusanov came on at the beginning of the second half and was forced to play at left-back, a position foreign and uncomfortable for him;

Natural position: Throughout his career, Abdukodir has mainly shown reliable performances in the center of defense and, when necessary, on the right flank;

Fans' objection: One of the English fans, Roger Gent, diagnosed the situation clearly: 'Players should be played in their natural positions. You don't drive a Rolls-Royce on a rally track!'

Fan base divided: Khusanov's defensive discipline or Nunes' attacking flair?

English fans are putting forward two different tactical approaches regarding who to entrust with the right flank in the derby:

Supporters of Matheus Nunes: Fans emphasize Nunes' speed on the flank, his active involvement in the attack, and his ability to provide assists (in putting pressure on the MU defense);

Khusanov as a defensive shield: 'Khusanov is better in defense, Nunes in attack', 'Khusanov is more serious and attentive', fans noted, praising the Uzbek player's tackles and composure in one-on-one duels.

'Dias is slow, he should be benched!': Demand for a Khusanov-Guehi pairing

The most sensational aspect of the discussions is that most City fans are demanding that Khusanov not be put on the flank, but in central defense, even suggesting leaving team captain Ruben Dias on the bench:

Speed and counter-attack factor: According to fans, although Ruben Dias is experienced and good with the ball, he is very slow. Khusanov's agility and immense speed are essential for breaking up opponent counter-attacks;

Perfect tandem with Guehi: Fans consider the Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov tandem to be the most ideal pair for today's Manchester City central defense;

Special weapon against Rashford: Fans believe that Khusanov must be deployed specifically against United's main attacking force, Marcus Rashford: 'Khusanov should play against Rashford and crush him with his speed!'

Tactical solution: Can they play both at the same time?

Fans are offering Maresca the most optimal solution to the problem: Matheus Nunes on the right flank, O'Reilly or Josko Gvardiol on the left, and Khusanov and Guehi in the center of defense.

Whether Enzo Maresca will trust the Uzbek defender in the center for this principled Manchester clash or take no risks and field the experienced Dias remains the main intrigue until the derby begins. However, the fact that the English stands are recognizing Khusanov's skill and speed to this extent is clear proof that our legionnaire is establishing a firm place in the Premier League.

In your opinion, should Enzo Maresca start Abdukodir Khusanov in central defense for the important derby against Manchester Unitedor is it better to put him on the right flank? Can the Uzbek legionnaire's inclusion instead of Dias strengthen the team's defense? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis dedicated to our compatriot before the derby with all football fans!