Number of active ColorOS users exceeds 770 million

·2·Technology
Number of active ColorOS users exceeds 770 million

The number of active ColorOS operating system users worldwide has reached the 770 million milestone, with the software now covering more than 90 countries and regions across the planet. This was announced by Tan Kai, President of Oppo's Software Engineering Department, during a presentation, reports ixbt.com. reports .

ColorOS, the official operating system of Oppo, is based on Android, and its first version was introduced in 2013. At that time, it offered users a vibrant design and gesture-based control capabilities. A major turning point in the system's history occurred in 2020 with the release of ColorOS 11, when Oppo focused on deep interface customization while synchronizing it with Android versions.

What new features does ColorOS 17 offer

According to ixbt.com, devices from Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme brands will soon begin receiving the ColorOS 17 update. The new operating system provides seamless connectivity between various devices, uninterrupted workflows, and direct access to services for all types of hardware, from smartphones to universal smart gadgets.

Additionally, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, announced that the first device to run on ColorOS 17 will be the OnePlus 16. This demonstrates that collaboration within this ecosystem continues to accelerate.

Stages of ecosystem development

The year 2021 was also significant in the system's evolution, as the source code of ColorOS and OnePlus's OxygenOS software were merged. This move was a crucial step toward creating more stable and similar functional capabilities for users of both brands.

Today, having over 770 million active users highlights the importance of ColorOS in the mobile device market. The release of the new version and the expansion of device coverage will serve to further improve the user experience.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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