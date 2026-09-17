Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Barcelona has made a brilliant start to the season, recording the best results in club history and fully demonstrating its attacking potential. The resounding 7-2 victory over Racing Santander once again confirmed the Catalans' dominance this season and signaled the beginning of a new era for the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN, under the German coach, Barcelona has set an absolute record by winning all of its first seven matches in La Liga and the Champions League. Previously, the club had only ever started a season with six consecutive wins in its history. This result was previously recorded in the 1929–1930, 1960–1961, and 2018–2019 seasons.

Goal rain and attacking football

The Catalan club is successfully combining confident play in the domestic league with major victories on the international stage. In particular, five unanswered goals were scored against Feyenoord, while seven goals were put past Racing Santander. As a result, the team's total goal tally in the first seven matches has reached 33.

ESPN reports that this is the first time in Barcelona's history that the team has scored over 30 goals in the first seven games of a season. Hansi Flick's team is looking to put pressure on opponents from the start and decide the fate of matches early. Rayo Vallecano is the only opponent to have opened the scoring against the team in the seven matches played.

Raphinha and Lionel Messi's records

Playing in a false nine role under Hansi Flick's tactics, Raphinha has become the team's main attacking weapon. The Brazilian, who scored a hat-trick against Racing Santander, has brought his goal tally to 11 across all competitions this season.

This productivity has placed the 29-year-old winger among the club's legends. ESPN notes that Raphinha has become the first player since Lionel Messi (in the 2017–2018 season) to score nine goals in the first six La Liga matches. He is also leading Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé by two goals in the race for the Pichichi Trophy.

Looking back at the last 60 years of history, only Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazário had managed to score at least nine goals in the first seven matches of a season for Barcelona. Raphinha is contributing immensely to the team's victories not only with goals but also with crucial assists, such as in the match against Levante.