Former Manchester City, Inter, and Italy national team star, one of the brightest and most rebellious strikers in world football, Mario Balotelli has revealed truly sensational yet bitter truths about the deep systemic crisis currently experienced by modern football and the "Squadra Azzurra" in particular. Giving an exclusive interview to the influential "The Guardian", the 34-year-old forward emphasized that the problem should not be sought in complex tactics or at the coaching level, but rather in the radical changes in society and the lives of the youth.

According to Balotelli, the main reason why a generation of great players is no longer emerging in Italy as before is the complete disappearance of street football, smartphones, computer games, and the overly indulgent parenting styles. Recalling his own childhood and stating that he wouldn't return from the street until it got dark, hardening himself in battles with older kids, the star bitterly admitted that today's children consider themselves Ronaldinhos in the virtual world, yet are incapable of anything on the real pitch.

So, why did Balotelli severely criticize an entire generation, how is the disappearance of street sports dealing a blow to the future of national teams, and what important lessons can the words of this star, who currently plays in the UAE, offer for the upbringing of Uzbek football?

«Empty streets and parks»: Balotelli's painful and truthful confession

Main points made by Mario Balotelli about modern youth and the football environment:

«My mom would call me home angrily»: The forward recalled that in his childhood, he played football on the street for hours until it got so dark the ball was no longer visible, and that this very relentless practice shaped his skill;

Empty pitches: The abandonment of parks and street pitches in Brescia and other Italian cities, where young people playing football are hardly seen anymore, was highlighted as a major tragedy;

The prison of gadgets and PlayStation: Smartphones, computers, and gaming consoles have disconnected children from real movement and genuine competition;

«Two hours once every three days»: Condemning the overly indulgent attitude of parents, Balotelli pointed out that a seven-year-old child kicking a ball for just a short time twice a week will never become a major star.

«We used to replicate Ronaldo's tricks in the dust!»: The difference between screen and real life

The forward's comparison between today's virtual youth and the previous generation:

Imagination and reality: «Today's kids watch videos on their phones and imagine themselves as Ronaldinho. Back then, in the yard, on dusty streets, fighting with older guys, we used to replicate Ronaldo's tricks. That is a completely different thing!»;

Tempered in struggle: It was specifically noted that talents are born not through theory in a hall, but through uncompromising competition and physical clashes on the streets;

Loss of responsibility: Easy fame in the virtual world is extinguishing the willpower of young people to endure hardship and sweat in training.

The career of a rebellious star: From Italy to the UAE championship

The career path traversed by the 34-year-old striker:

A new chapter in the UAE: Having gone through numerous crises in his career due to his tough and uncompromising character, Balotelli has been successfully playing for the United Arab Emirates club "Al-Ittihad" since January of this year;

History of elite clubs: He previously defended the honor of Europe's most powerful clubs — Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, as well as Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, and Genoa;

Symbol of the Italy national team: His brace against Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 2012 and his historic muscle-flexing celebration entered him into the folklore of world football.

Mario Balotelli's heartfelt statement has once again proven how vital it is to bring the young generation, who are becoming addicted to gadgets, back to real sports, yard and neighborhood football, not only in Italy but all over the world, including Uzbekistan.

Do you 100 percent agree with Mario Balotelli's views — is true football talent born solely in free struggle on the streets and yards, or are modern expensive academies superior? Aren't today's youth being addicted to phones and computers posing a threat to the future of Uzbek football as well? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the world star's resonant critical speech with all parents, coaches, and football fans!