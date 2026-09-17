“Central clash at the Bobur Arena!”: Matchday 22 kicks off in the Uzbekistan Super League

The decisive autumn matches of the Uzbekistan National Championship — the Super League — have entered their most intense and uncompromising phase. Today, September 17, the Matchday 22 fixtures, featuring a full 8 fierce encounters, officially kick off. This matchday is of immense importance, shedding light not only on the race for the championship and podium finishes, but also on the fate of teams fighting to avoid relegation. The curtain on this round opens today in Namangan: one of the valley's strongest clubs, "Navbahor", hosts the attacking and resilient "Dinamo" on its home turf.

The true culmination of the matchday falls on Sunday, September 20: in the valley, FC "Andijan" will offer a genuine battle at the "Bobur Arena" against "Nasaf", who have returned from an AFC Champions League away trip, while in Tashkent, the capital's "Lokomotiv" team will fight for points against Fergana's "Neftchi". Clashes involving "Pakhtakor", "Bunyodkor", and AGMK are also pushing the intrigue of the matchday to its peak.

So, can "Navbahor" outsmart the Samarkand club in Namangan, will "Nasaf" manage to recover in Andijan after a difficult away trip to Bahrain, and what major changes will Matchday 22 bring to the standings?

"The Opening Clash in Namangan": The first curtain of Matchday 22

The main event awaiting fans on September 17:

18:00. "Navbahor" — "Dinamo": A match taking place at the packed "Central" Stadium in Namangan; while the hosts take to the pitch aiming solely for a victory to secure higher spots, the Samarkand team's tactics, capable of springing a surprise against any grand club, are guaranteed to make this the most entertaining showdown of the day;

Coach duel: Both teams' styles, based on disciplined defense and rapid flank attacks, guarantee intense pressure and an uncompromising battle from the very first minutes.

Complete schedule and match times for Matchday 22

The full 5-day schedule of Super League fixtures:

September 17 (Thursday): 18:00. "Navbahor" — "Dinamo"

September 19 (Saturday): 18:00. "Mash’al" — "Pakhtakor" 20:15. "Bunyodkor" — "Bukhara"

September 20 (Sunday — the hottest day): 17:15. "Andijan" — "Nasaf" 18:00. "Surkhan" — "Kokand-1912" 19:00. "Sogdiana" — AGMK 19:30. "Lokomotiv" — "Neftchi"

September 21 (Monday): 20:15. "Khorezm" — "Kyzylkum"

Main intrigues of Matchday 22: "Bobur Arena" and capital clashes

Experts' analytical observations for this matchday:

"Andijan" — "Nasaf" (September 20): The central showdown of the round; Ruzikul Berdiyev's pupils, returning after a tough match in Bahrain within the AFC Champions League Two, will have to withstand the packed stands and aggressive pressure of "Andijan";

"Lokomotiv" — "Neftchi" (September 20): The confrontation taking place in Tashkent offers both sides crucial three points to solidify their positions in the standings;

Away trips for "Pakhtakor" and AGMK: Losing points could prove costly in the championship race for the "Lions", who travel to Mubarek to face "Mash’al", and the Almalyk side, heading to Jizzakh to play against "Sogdiana".

There is no doubt that Matchday 22 of the Super League will deliver the hottest and most dramatic results of the autumn football season, bringing genuine thrills to fans of our national football.

In your opinion, which team will win today's showdown between "Navbahor" and "Dinamo" in Namangan? Can "Nasaf" return from Andijan with 3 points on September 20, or will the hosts pull off a sensation? Leave your analytical calculations and thoughts in the comments, and share this review of the decisive Matchday 22 of our national football with all football enthusiasts!